Junction 32 reveals expansions for Pavers store

Situated conveniently next to M&S, this relocation marks a significant upsize to a spacious 3,922 square feet store, ensuring an enhanced shopping experience for customers. Pavers have been a firm favourite with customers since opening their first store at Junction 32 in 2011.

The new Pavers store at Junction 32 invites shoppers to explore their extensive collection of men and women's footwear. Whether you're seeking elegant heels, casual sneakers, or durable sandals for the Spring Summer season, Pavers has something to suit every taste and occasion.

At Pavers, they pride themselves on offering the perfect blend of style and comfort in every pair of shoes and boots. And with a legacy spanning over five decades, their commitment to quality craftmanship and exceptional customer service is a real asset to Junction 32 and the local community.

To celebrate the new store, Pavers will be offering free delicious biscuits to the first 50 customers on Thursday 2nd May. Additionally, all customers that visit within the first month of opening will have the chance to enter an exclusive competition to win free shoes for a year.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: “We're delighted to announce the opening of Pavers' new, larger store at Junction 32. As Yorkshire's favourite shopping destination, we're constantly striving to enhance our offerings, and Pavers' expanded presence certainly adds to that commitment. With their renowned reputation for quality and comfort, we're confident that the new store will be a hit with our shoppers, providing even more choice and convenience.”

Sharon Widdowson, Area Manager at Pavers, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to open our new and improved store at Junction 32. We can't wait to welcome back our loyal Castleford customers to our new space and help them discover their perfect pair of shoes!”