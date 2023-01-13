Joe Browns: Fashion and homeware retailer announces £2 million warehouse upgrade in Leeds
Joe Browns, the fashion and lifestyle retailer, has announced that it will be investing £2m in a warehouse upgrade that is designed to support both its growth ambitions and increase efficiency even further.
Its existing warehouse, that forms part of its head office building in Holbeck, was extended in November 2020 at a cost of £1.5m. The new upgrade being announced today is because of continuing healthy sales growth and helping to future proof the logistics element of the business.
The upgrade will see the installation of a 110m conveyor system and racking that will build on Joe Browns’ existing pick face efficiency. It will allow deliveries into the depot to be picked directly on arrival, further reducing delivery times to customers and third party partners.
At the same time, enhanced tracking technology included within the project cost will also further improve Joe Browns’ scan and pick efficiencies.
Work starts on the warehouse upgrade, which handles the retailer’s home and fashion items, in three weeks and will be functional later this year. The existing operation within will function throughout the works.
Darren Abbott, finance director at Joe Browns, said: “As well as remarkable stand-out product, with a Joe Browns point of difference, a customer centric approach is central to our growth ambitions both directly and through third party partners. Getting product there in the most effective and efficient way is key to this. We’ve already outgrown our earlier warehouse extension and this investment will ensure an even more efficient scan and pick capacity as we continue to grow.”
Joe Browns already boasts the likes of The Very Group, Next, Freeman Grattan Holdings and N Brown Group as retail partners, all taking either its fashion or homeware, or a combination of both.
Over the course of the last year, the retailer announced a newly created role of CEO with Peter Alecock joining from JD Sports, further extensions to its home and fashion offers, including its largest homeware offer to date, and an evolution of its brand look and feel. It plans to update on Christmas trading over the next couple of weeks.