Its existing warehouse, that forms part of its head office building in Holbeck, was extended in November 2020 at a cost of £1.5m. The new upgrade being announced today is because of continuing healthy sales growth and helping to future proof the logistics element of the business.

The upgrade will see the installation of a 110m conveyor system and racking that will build on Joe Browns’ existing pick face efficiency. It will allow deliveries into the depot to be picked directly on arrival, further reducing delivery times to customers and third party partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, enhanced tracking technology included within the project cost will also further improve Joe Browns’ scan and pick efficiencies.

A ‘Project Fun jumper from Joe Browns

Work starts on the warehouse upgrade, which handles the retailer’s home and fashion items, in three weeks and will be functional later this year. The existing operation within will function throughout the works.

Darren Abbott, finance director at Joe Browns, said: “As well as remarkable stand-out product, with a Joe Browns point of difference, a customer centric approach is central to our growth ambitions both directly and through third party partners. Getting product there in the most effective and efficient way is key to this. We’ve already outgrown our earlier warehouse extension and this investment will ensure an even more efficient scan and pick capacity as we continue to grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Browns already boasts the likes of The Very Group, Next, Freeman Grattan Holdings and N Brown Group as retail partners, all taking either its fashion or homeware, or a combination of both.