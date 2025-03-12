Hotel Chocolat to open two exquisite new concept stores and cafés in Yorkshire, just in time for Easter

Chocolate fans are in for a cocoa powered treat as Hotel Chocolat, the luxury cacao grower and chocolatier, announces the opening of two new latest concept stores and cafés, located in both Vangarde and Skipton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first opening on Thursday, 27th March is Vangarde’s store located in Vangarde Shopping Centre. The Vangarde store space occupies a prominent 3,500 sq ft unit and offers a welcoming space for 39 guests, to unwind in the new café, while browsing a select range of Hotel Chocolat’s renowned selection of premium chocolates. The opening hours for Vangarde are Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 8:00pm, and Sunday 11:00am – 5:00pm.

On Friday, 28th March, Skipton’s new store opens. The new Skipton store marks an exclusive cacao-inspired Café experience to Skipton High Street. The new store is one of the few to hold Hotel Chocolat’s Café Collection, featuring an array of entirely bakes and savoury recipes created in-house by Hotel Chocolat's expert Development Chef, David Demaison. These delicious treats are based on dishes from the renowned restaurant at Hotel Chocolat's cacao farm in Saint Lucia and are inspired by the brand's exquisite chocolate range. The new Café Collection promises a decadent experience for those looking to pair their Velvetised drink with a delicious treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Skipton store occupies a 3,082 sq ft unit and offers space for 67 guests to enjoy. The opening hours are Monday – Saturday 8:30 – 6:00pm, and Sunday 9:30am – 4:30pm.Both stores will serve the iconic Velvetised™ drinking chocolate alongside other hot drinks where guests can explore a wide range of customizable combinations, choosing from 18 different Velvetised flavours served hot, over ice, or as a Choc Shake. The drinks can be tailored with dairy milk or plant-based alternatives, along with an array of delicious toppings for that perfect personal touch.

Velvetiser Café

The team can also help customers find their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles including smooth pralines, patisserie-inspired flavours or something tipsy which packs a punch.

Commenting on the new stores, Hotel Chocolat’s Omnichannel Director, Frankie Haynes, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to Yorkshire. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.”

"The Yorkshire stores mark another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For eager shoppers keen to get a first glimpse of the new stores, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise and delight moments to customers who purchase on opening day, as well as 20% off the Velvetiser Cafe for VIP.ME members, the chocolatier’s member club, which is free to join.

To find your nearest Hotel Chocolat store and to find our store opening times, please visit: www.hotelchocolat.com/uk/chocolate-shops