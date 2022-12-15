A total 240 historic places have been added to the list over the past 12 months, with six of those added hailing from Leeds.

Speaking about the importance of preserving history, chief executive of Historic England, Duncan Wilson, said: “The variety of listings this year illustrates the rich diversity of our shared heritage and the importance of the places that make up the fascinating fabric of our past. Places like this help to make us proud of where we live. Listing recognises their value so they are protected for the future and everyone can continue to enjoy them.

“In England, 99 percent of us live less than a mile from a listed site and the festive season is a great time to find out more about the historic places on our doorsteps.”

Here the YEP takes a look at which Leeds buildings and monuments made it onto the National Heritage List this year.

Whitelocks Ale House

A historical monument in Leeds, Whitelock's is reportedly the first building in the city to have been installed with electric lighting and an electric clock. The pub itself, originally known as The Turk's Head, is believed to have been built around 300 years ago - making it the oldest pub in Leeds. This year, the pub was upgraded to a Grade II listing on the National Heritage List.

18-26 King Edward Street and 49-51 Vicar Lane

This block of shops, offices and former restaurants date back to between 1898 and 1904. Designed by Frank Matcham for the Leeds Estates Company as part of the County Arcade development, this location boasts the Free Baroque style of the early 20th century and has earned itself a Grade II listing thanks to its architectural flair.

Grave memorial to Susannah Darby and Pablo Fanque

This Grade II grave memorial to Susannah Darby and her husband William Darby, better known as Pablo Fanque, commemorates the celebrated equestrian who was Britain’s first Black circus proprietor. The memorial itself is one of only a very small number of grave markers that were retained when the former Woodhouse Cemetery was re-landscaped in the late 1960s.

Roman Catholic Church of St Edward

Located just outside Leeds is this impressive mid-19th century Roman Catholic church - grand enough to be a city cathedral but built to serve the small Yorkshire village of Clifford. The story of the church reads like a film script; its construction shows triumph over adversity as a strong local family, driven by faith, raised funds to build it and thus re-establish a Roman Catholic community in this corner of West Yorkshire.

Grave memorial to George Thwaites

This Grade II grave memorial dates back to 1855 and includes a high quality sculpture of a mourning female figure. The grave itself belongs to that of local innkeeper George Thwaites, and demonstrates the Victorian fashion for expensive grave monuments.

Grave memorial to Albert Horner