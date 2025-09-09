Here's whats on offer from Disney Store’s frightfully fabulous 2025 Halloween collection
(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)
This Halloween, Disney Store invites fans of all ages to step into a world of tricks, treats and magical mischief with its spooktacular new collection – available now in-store at Oxford Street, Westfield White City, and online at www.disneystore.co.uk
Packed with limited-edition pins, glow-in-the-dark accessories, plush pals and spellbinding costumes, this year’s line-up is frightfully fun – and guaranteed to vanish fast. As with previous years, these seasonal favourites are set to sell out quickly, so grab your boo-tiful Disney magic before it disappears into the night.
Top Picks for 2025:
HOME & DÉCOR
Bring a little Disney magic to your haunted house with the Minnie Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern (£60), Pumpkin Mug (£20) and Donald & Daisy Halloween Tumbler (£22). Get cosy with the Pumpkin Cushion (£22) or fill the Mickey Halloween Candy Bowl (£20) with ghoulish goodies.
SPELLBINDING COSTUMES & CLOTHING
Cast a style spell with the Minnie Mouse Witch Costume (£17.49) and matching hat, or embrace cosy autumn vibes with the Mickey and Friends Halloween Spirit Jersey for Adults (£74). Little ones can dream sweet (and spooky) in Mickey and Friends Halloween Pyjamas (£18) or hit the streets for trick-or-treating in Mickey Halloween Crocs (£49.99).
HAUNTING ACCESSORIES
Light up the night with the Mickey & Minnie Light-Up Necklace (£18), Jack-o'-Lantern Bubble Wand (£30) or Ghost Ears Headbands (£32). Complete your look – and candy haul – with themed tote bags starring Mickey, Donald and friends.
PLUSH PERFECTION
Cuddle season is here with the Mickey Pumpkin Squishmallow (£25), Monster Mickey & Minnie Soft Toys (£21 each), and a mischievous Stitch in costume (£23) ready to join the trick-or-treat fun.
PIN TRADING TREATS
Mark 25 years of Disney Pins with the hauntingly detailed Chernabog Mysterious Monuments Pin (£25) or countdown to Halloween with the Limited Edition Pin Advent Calendar (£110). Collectors can also hunt down the Pumpkins Mystery Pin Set (£14) and character favourites like Scarecrow Goofy, Witch Minnie, and Candy Corn Stitch.
Whether you’re dressing up, decking out your home or hunting for creepy-cute collectables, Disney Store is your one-stop shop for Halloween magic.
Shop now in-store at Disney Store’s Oxford Street and Westfield White City locations, or online at www.disneystore.co.uk – before these wicked wonders vanish for another year.