Frenchgate Shopping Centre welcomes new Footasylum store

Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster has welcomed leading streetwear retailer, Footasylum to the Centre with the opening of a brand-new store, as part of their continued investment into retail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footasylum, established in 2005, has rapidly become one of the UK's most popular destinations for on-trend footwear and apparel, and the new store is home to leading brands such as Nike and Adidas, as well as exclusive brands such as Monterrian, Forena and Zavetti Canda.

Frenchgate is already home to a diverse range of retailers including Next, H&M, and River Island, with the addition of Footasylum boosting its offering in sports fashion retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Leech, Frenchgate marketing manager, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Footasylum to Frenchgate Shopping Centre. This exciting addition to our retail lineup comes at a great time, ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

New Footaslyum store in Frenchgate

"The introduction of Footasylum represents a significant step in our commitment to bringing premium brands to Doncaster, and we're excited for our customers to explore Footasylum's extensive range of exclusive and sought-after brands.”