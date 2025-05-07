Experts reveal why shoppers in Leeds are ditching over-consumption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research from luxury jewellery brand Azora reveals a striking cultural shift in how people in Leeds shop for jewellery, with younger generations abandoning trend-led buys in favour of minimalist, meaningful pieces that define a new kind of status symbol – the capsule collection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a brand new survey of UK consumers¹, the data found that almost half (49%) of Leeds shoppers now shop for everyday or investment pieces. Nationally, the figure is eight in ten for Gen Z (people under 28 years of age) and two-thirds for Millennials. Jewellery has become an expression of personal identity – worn daily, chosen with care, and rooted in emotional significance.

Despite the UK jewellery market exceeding £11 billion in 2023/242, today’s shoppers are embracing a “fewer, finer” mindset. A third of Brits have already ditched impulse-driven trend purchases in favour of thoughtful, long-lasting items, revealing that less really is more. In Leeds alone, less than 15% of shoppers are making purchases based on fashion or trends - opting for timeless and staple jewellery items. This ties in with national trends, as only 13% of Millennials say they buy jewellery based on trends. Instead, they are curating timeless collections that carry meaning and are versatile across seasons, occasions, and outfits.

Millennials spend the most

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit: Azora jewellery

Millennials are leading the charge, spending an average of £245.70 per piece – 47% more than Baby Boomers. In Leeds, one in five shoppers are spending £250 or more on each piece of jewellery.

Kate Hardcastle MBE, consumer expert and broadcaster, explains: “Millennials are not buying jewellery to impress others – they’re buying to express themselves. The pieces they choose are intimate extensions of who they are and who they are becoming. After years of digital overload and throwaway culture, they’re seeking something tactile and lasting.”

Jewellery becomes part of the daily ritual

The research found that 49% of all consumers in Leeds now shop exclusively for jewellery designed to be worn every day. Top choices for capsule collections? Necklaces, earrings and bracelets – timeless staples that transition from day to night.

Credit: Azora jewellery

Today’s younger shoppers aren’t simply accumulating jewellery – they’re curating it. Stephanie Cliffe, Brand Director at Azora, said: “One of the strongest signals from our research is that consumers have moved from impulse to intention. Creating a capsule collection is becoming a symbol of modern style, emotional maturity, and sustainability.”

Leeds joins the UK’s jewellery hotspots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow emerged as the most jewellery-obsessed city in the UK, with London and Manchester close behind. In Leeds, 39% of shoppers buy jewellery several times a year.

A quiet rebellion against fast fashion

Nearly a third (28%) of Leeds shoppers now say they’re eager to invest in higher-quality, timeless pieces of jewellery.

“Jewellery must now deliver more than beauty,” adds Hardcastle: “In today’s world, it is not about fitting in. It’s about standing out in the most intimate, individual way. As we move through uncertain times, consumers are looking for anchors. Pieces they can trust, hold, wear and love. There’s a return to tactility, to craft, to care, to emotional clarity. And that’s exactly what the new jewellery movement represents. It’s not fast. It’s not fleeting. It’s forever.”

To support shoppers in Leeds finding their perfect everyday pieces, Azora has launched the ‘ fewer, finer’ quiz – a guided tool to help individuals build their own timeless jewellery capsule.

To explore the Azora capsule collection or take the quiz, visit the website.