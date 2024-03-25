Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prezzee can be redeemed at over 190 retail and hospitality outlets including M&S, Lush, Lego, Adidas, Argos, Cineworld and Bella Italia, to name a few.

With just a few clicks, you can send a heartfelt gift that lets them choose exactly what brings them joy, with the option of adding a personalised video that's sure to bring a smile to their face and allows the gift giver the option of gifting anything from £5 - £500.

A Prezzee makes the perfect gift for:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter: Why not try an alternative gift idea from Prezzee?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long distance family and friends. Easter chocolate isn’t always the most practical gift especially for loved ones who are further away - a Prezzee is sent via email or text and you can add a personal touch to show just how much you care with your own video, message and chosen design, hassle free.

Those who aren’t chocolate fans. A Prezzee can be redeemed at hundreds of brands so they can get exactly what they want, from tech products to clothing to cinema tickets or a meal out!

For those who want to get a meaningful gift - with a Prezzee, you don't need to break the bank to show how much you care.