Designer bargains at Smart Works Charity Fashion Sale at Victoria Gate Leeds
Women’s employment charity Smart Works Leeds has taken over a unit at Victoria Gate and is open every day 10am to 6pm this week, with the final day on Sunday (11am-5pm).
The Smart Works organisation – which has 12 centres across the UK where it helps women back into work through clothing and coaching – is supported by many UK fashion labels, who donate clothing and accessories especially for the bargain sales.
The Victoria Gate shop is now stocked with rails and rails of designer and quality High Street womenswear designs, many unworn and with tags - and with up to 75 per cent off. The rails are replenished regularly with new stock.
Victoria Gate shopping centre, which includes John Lewis, Cos, Anthropologie and Nobody’s Child, is part of the Victoria Leeds shopping district.
This Saturday also sees Yorkshire designer/curator Natalia Willmott run 15-minute Design & Make Jewellery sessions in support of Smart Works Leeds, where visitors can create their own earrings or a bracelet, price included in the booking fee of £20 - book here - Natalia will provide a beautiful selection of vintage beads, sparkling Swarovski crystals and charming embellishments to inspire. Limited space for walk-ins will also be available on the day.
All the proceeds will go to Smart Works Leeds, leeds.smartworks.org.uk.
Natalia Willmott has three more inspiring workshops all taking place at Patch on Terry Avenue in York:
Jewellery Making: Earrings and Necklace, on Friday, October 10, 2025, 6-7:30pm
Stylish Festive Paper Cones Workshop on Thursday, November 6, 2025, 6-7:30pm
Beautiful Oyster Shell Decoration Workshop on Thursday, November 13, 2025, 6-7:30pm.
Natalia says: "Creativity is a wonderful way to bring joy into our lives, especially during the festive season. My workshops are designed to give people a moment to pause, play, and connect while learning something new and leaving with a piece they can truly treasure.”
See www.nataliawillmott.co.uk