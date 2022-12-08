Shoppers will have the chance to fill their festive stockings with fantastic gifts from local independent retailers at a special Christmas market hosted by Curated Makers, taking over the ground floor of Trinity Leeds for one weekend only.

From Friday 16 December until Sunday 18 December, 15 different local independent businesses will be hosting pop-up shops. Pick up a forever bouquet from Pampas & Bloom or some sweet stocking fillers from Frankly Delicious; complete the Christmas tree with a handmade decoration from Homebirds Weaving Shed or indulge in fresh brownies from The Savvy Baker.

Nick Jones, assistant centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “The Curated Makers Market is the ideal place to shop in the run-up to Christmas, with unique gift ideas for all the family, set amongst the festive backdrop of our fantastic Après Ski decorations. We’re proud to support talented independent local makers alongside top high street brands, giving guests even more variety when it comes to their Christmas shopping.”

Curated Makers Market

With plenty of Christmas treats to be found right in the heart of the city, the Curated Makers Market will be the perfect opportunity to find unique gifts for a special someone.