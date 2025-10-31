Creativity taking flight in Leeds

Paperworks Trainee's with their first product ready to launch

In a bright workspace in north Leeds, something truly special has been taking shape. Adults with disabilities at Paperworks, a local social enterprise, have come together to design, build, and launch their very first product — a creative children’s activity box called You Can Build a Superteam.

This imaginative box is packed with crafts, missions, and a board game designed to inspire teamwork, creativity, and play. But behind every superhero mask and colourful feather lies an even more powerful story — one of community, confidence, and opportunity.

Paperworks supports adults with disabilities and those facing barriers to employment by providing real work experience, training, and a sense of purpose. Through the A Little Bird Told Me brand, trainees have had the chance to use new skills — from product design and assembly to packing and order fulfilment — all while working together as a team.

As one trainee proudly shared:

You Can Build a Superteam! kit

“We’ve used so many new skills, and it means I can help more with daily orders. I’m excited to help customers and send the box out to children who will love it!”

For the Paperworks team, this project is more than just a product — it’s proof of what’s possible when people are given space to grow and create. Every box is lovingly made in Leeds, with proceeds helping to fund further training and opportunities for local adults with disabilities.

A Little Bird Told Me reminds us that creativity, purpose, and inclusion can go hand in hand — and that when people come together, they can build something truly extraordinary.

Find out more at www.alittlebirdtoldme.co.uk or follow the journey on Instagram and Facebook at @alittlebirdtoldmepaperworks.