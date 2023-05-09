Once inside shoppers were able to buy from a wide range of Craghoppers clothing, footwear and accessories, featuring excellent adventure ready technologies such as AquaDry for protection from the rain; NosiLife to keep biting insects away, and Dynamic 12000 technology that reflects the naturally produced infrared rays back to the body.

James McNamara, brand director for Craghoppers, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our portfolio of stores with our new addition in Ilkley. Craghoppers was born in Yorkshire, and we are continually inspired by the beautiful Yorkshire countryside. This is a popular spot for walkers and hikers, and we can’t wait to show them our exciting ranges and help them to explore the local area and further afield.”

