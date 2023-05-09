Craghoppers Ilkley: Outdoor clothing brand opens newest flagship store in West Yorkshire
Outdoor and travel clothing brand Craghoppers has opened its newest flagship store on the outskirts of Leeds.
Founded in 1965, the brand, originally from Batley in West Yorkshire, offered a host of exclusive deals over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the new store in Ilkley, including a free goodie bag giveaway for the first 100 customers on Saturday (6 May).
Once inside shoppers were able to buy from a wide range of Craghoppers clothing, footwear and accessories, featuring excellent adventure ready technologies such as AquaDry for protection from the rain; NosiLife to keep biting insects away, and Dynamic 12000 technology that reflects the naturally produced infrared rays back to the body.
James McNamara, brand director for Craghoppers, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our portfolio of stores with our new addition in Ilkley. Craghoppers was born in Yorkshire, and we are continually inspired by the beautiful Yorkshire countryside. This is a popular spot for walkers and hikers, and we can’t wait to show them our exciting ranges and help them to explore the local area and further afield.”
Having recycled over 100 million bottles since 2015, Craghoppers also offers a more sustainable option for outdoor clothing to minimise any negative impact on the environment. Buyers can shop the range instore at 29 Brook St, Ilkley, LS29 8AA or online on the Craghoppers website.