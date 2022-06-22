TV presenter and journalist Christine Talbot has raided her own wardrobe to donate three super-smart dresses in aid of a Leeds-based charity that helps Yorkshire women back into the workplace.

Christine, who now works as a freelance journalist and presenter after stepping down from ITV Calendar in June 2021, has donated three dresses, including a pink dress from Knaresborough-based label Working Wardrobe. She says: “A good sheath dress in a block colour tends to be the uniform of the female TV presenter. They look professional, don’t strobe and look nice on TV, so I have quite a few from time at ITV Calendar. I'm really thrilled that they can be put to good use again.”

Smart Works is a charity that uses fashion to change unemployed women’s lives for the better, supporting them with clothing and coaching as they prepare for job interviews. Smart Works Leeds is based at Mabgate Mills, where there are more than 40 volunteer dressers and coaches, with years of experience working in retail and business. It has helped hundreds of Yorkshire women back into work since it launched in 2019.

Christine Talbot in the studio wearing one of the dresses she is now donating.

Christine's dresses will be on sale at bargain prices at the Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale, which takes place in association with The Yorkshire Post at the Corn Exchange in Leeds this Friday evening and all day Saturday. They will join donations from Yorkshire personalities and influencers including ITV Calendar's Sally Simpson, radio presenter Stephanie Hirst, John Lewis stylist Emily Gray, stylist Victoria Thewlis, models Bernadette Gledhill, Rachel Peru and Annie Stirk and influencer Ruth Preston. The event will be opened by Yorkshire actress and podcaster Natalie Anderson.

Most of the sale items are brand-new designer and premium high street womenswear at massively discounted prices. Smart Works partners include Burberry, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Hobbs and Bobbi Brown, and for this sale, there are also generous donations from Harvey Nichols Leeds, Joe Browns, Brora, Aurelie, Marks & Spencer, Boden, Bo Carter, Very Stylish Girl and more.

There will be raffle with prizes including a £500 Harvey Nichols beauty hamper and several in-store beauty experiences, a £500 gift voucher from jewellery brand Annoushka, a Laura Pitharas organic bamboo silk dress worth £325, a £150 gift voucher from Aurelie, and prizes from Clockface Beauty, Satya En Ro bags, Robin Gifts, Natalia Willmott, Bo Carter and Very Stylish Girl.

This Friday's event will also have pop-up stalls hosted by Yorkshire-based independent brands including Zara-Mia Ava, Natalia Willmott, Satya En Ro bags, The Pod Online, Robin Gifts, Glitter Glamour Boutique and Bo Carter, who are all donating a percentage of their profits on the night to Smart Works Leeds.

Christine wears the pink Working Wardrobe dress and, left, with former colleague Duncan Wood.

* The Smart Works Leeds Summer Fashion Sale is at the Corn Exchange in Leeds on Friday, June 24, 6-9pm, tickets £7.50 per guest, and all day on Saturday, June 25, 10am-6pm, tickets £5 per guest. Tickets here and check out Instagram @smartworksleeds @yorkshirestyleq

Christine wears the blue sheath dress she is donating, and left, in the studio.