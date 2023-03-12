The 2,065 sq ft store located in The Grove, which currently employs 12 full-time and part-time employees, has reopened its doors to customers following a four week makeover, revealing a new shopfloor that is more accessible to customers.

The makeover comes as Charles Clinkard continues to invest in its retail experience in-store. The shop features women’s and men’s departments, as well as the recently added children’s area, and is home to popular brands of footwear such as Gabor, Rieker and Birkenstock.

Tim Payne, managing director of retail at Charles Clinkard, commented: “We are really excited to reveal our new look to our Ilkley customers. We have great confidence in the high street and how we see this growing again in 2023 and the team is hopeful that this significant investment has improved the shop's look and feel and will also help increase footfall and turnover.”