Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Jason's sourdough berry delicious french toast

With Valentine's Day around the corner, we wanted to share the perfect breakfast recipe to make your day extra special - Jason's Sourdough Very Berry French Toast.

Picture this: fluffy slices of Jason's White Ciabattin, soaked in a velvety vanilla-and-cinnamon batter, crisped to golden perfection, and topped with fresh berries.

Here’s how to make it:

3–4 slices of Jason's White Ciabattin

2 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Whisk together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, and vanilla in a shallow bowl. Dip your slices of Ciabattin into the mixture, ensuring they’re fully coated. Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat, then cook the slices until golden brown on both sides (about 3–4 minutes).

Serve warm with fresh berries, a drizzle of maple syrup, or even a dusting of powdered sugar to add a touch of sweetness to your Valentine’s morning.