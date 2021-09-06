Here is our list of the top rated salons in Leeds according to Google Reviews.

Deciding who to trust with a dramatic chop can be intimidating- here's our list of 7 of the best hairdressers in Leeds according to Google Reviews to help you make the difficult decision.

Tint

Tint can be found in the city centre on North Street, a short walk away from Belgrave Music Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (269 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about Tint:

"Tint never fails to impress. Guy is a master of his craft, and the Salon experience is next level. I’ve never felt more comfortable in a salon and I highly recommend Tint!"

"Always great service delivered in a relaxing environment."

"The atmosphere is relaxed and the decor really cool."

Ego Hair Studio

Ego Hair Studio is located on Cross York Street near the bus station.

The hairdressers is rated 4.5/5 on Google Reviews (80 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about the salon:

"Absolutely blown away by my first appointment.Very pleased with my haircut!"

"It has a very friendly atmosphere and they never made me feel embarrassed about my hair (which was fairly damaged from at home dyes).

She went above and beyond when I had a range of questions about how to take care of my hair."

The Salon Leeds

The Salon is tucked away on Kirkgate in the city centre.

It is rated 4.6/5 on Google Reviews (45 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about the hairdressers:

"Very warm hearted people, makes one feel at home."

"Lovely salon and Nathan is so friendly. My hair always looks and feels amazing after."

"Very good haircut for an unbelievable price and good service too!"

Renaissance Hair and Beauty

You can find this salon right on Albion Place.

It is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (182 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Regular customer of Susie for several years, always impressed by her work."

"Had the best experience at Renaissance, I was so hesitant finding a new salon after I moved from another city, with my hair being so curly and so dark trusting someone to get it right is BIG!"

"Great service and attentive staff."

Allertons

Allertons can be found in the Queens Arcade on Briggate.

It is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (1298 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about the salon:

"Loads of colours and lovely staff along with great prices for what they do."

"Kara was so lovely and did a fantastic job with my hair after not having it cut in years! She was so helpful with advising what would suit me, she made me feel very at ease and I love my new and improved hair!"

"My all around experience with Allerton’s was excellent! Libby who did my hair was so professional and friendly."

HIVE Hair Salon

This salon can be found in the centre of the city on Crown Street.

It is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (86 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about HIVE:

"The Hive is by far the best I’ve ever been to in service, atmosphere and price."

"Good prices and student discount too!"

"Johnny was amazing and gave me the best hair cut ever! Literally just what I wanted and we just spent the whole time chatting away! Lovely eco-friendly, cruelty-free and vegan products as well."

Russell Eaton

Russell Eaton Salon is located on Boar Lane.

It is rated 4.7/5 on Google Reviews (224 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"The staff, service and experience are the reasons I am such a loyal customer."

"Laura made me feel relaxed and was very professional throughout. I really enjoyed our chat and the beautiful lob haircut which brought my hair back to life having waited over 2 years to have it cut. Never have I felt more myself."