Ben Sherman SS25 Signature Collection: Brighton to Amalfi.

Step into the vibrant journey of Ben Sherman’s SS25 Signature Collection "Brighton to Amalfi" where the essence of Brighton Beach seamlessly blends with the timeless charm of the Italian Riviera.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 60’s Riviera style and the rich cultural heritage of coastal Italy, this collection crafts a sophisticated yet relaxed narrative. Each piece is interlaced with the fresh contemporary elegance synonymous with Ben Sherman, evoking the sun-drenched allure of Mediterranean landscapes.

The SS25 collection’s colour palette captures the essence of sunlit days by the sea, blending soft sky blues, warm mustards, seafoam greens, and rustic reds.

Woven into an array of styles, these imaginative hues celebrate the effortless sophistication of coastal living. Impeccably embroidered and textured looks bring a fresh take on classic summer styles, infusing them with a touch of Italian flair.

The collection seamlessly integrates open weave knitwear, French terry polos, and lightweight summer iterations of the classic Harrington Jackets with seasonal check linings, reflecting a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Key pieces in the “Brighton to Amalfi” collection showcase smart, textured designs in summer-neutral hues. Statement Signature knit polos stand out in waffle textures, tipping details, and open crocheted looks, while mod stripes and towelling polos add a tactile dimension perfect for

warmer months.

The vibrant shirts in the collection include bright gingham and house checks, bold geo prints inspired by Italian tiles, and painterly designs sustainably crafted from organic cotton. Nautical-coloured mod knit polos remain a signature, complemented by linen sets and breezy seersucker shirts.

Ben Sherman Signature’s SS25 collection is an invitation to embrace the effortless elegance and sun-kissed charm of a coastal journey from Brighton to Amalfi, capturing the essence of summer in every stitch.

The SS25 Signature Collection will be available online at BenSherman.co.uk and BenSherman.com.