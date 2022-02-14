Austen & Blake to open new store in Leeds City Centre as part of fresh planning bid

The custom jeweller currently has a store in Leeds' County Arcade.

It is unclear at this time whether the application is part of a relocation or expansion.

Two planning applications have been submitted as part of the move.

Replacement shopfront; enlarged windows to first floor and installation of external lighting.

Two illuminated signs

As the jeweller awaits Leeds City Council' s final decision, the early signs look positive following the outcome of the consultee report.

The report ruled that the proposed signage was 'proportionate, appropriately located and well designed.'

Meanwhile the outcome of the report on the replacement shopfront ruled the design as appropriate but with more information required.

"The composite sash window design is not typical - the enlarged windows typically have a cornice to mask the timber lintel that supports the lintel above and are glazed with large unbroken areas of glass without glazing bars to maximise natural light." a section of the report read.

"This element of the proposal will not preserve the setting of nearby listed buildings and the conservation area."