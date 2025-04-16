Aldi slashes best-selling bubbly to under £10 as Champagne sales soar

Available in stores until April 19, just in time for Easter, this delightful tipple promises to add a spring to shoppers’ steps for just £9.99, reduced from £13.99 (75cl).

Aldi’s Nicolas de Montbart Champagne (75cl) combines Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, resulting in a subtle elegance on the palate. Bursting with spring fruit and delicate floral notes, it's an easy-drinking, aperitif-style sparkling, perfect for raising a toast to Easter celebrations.

With an egg-cellent saving of 29%, don't delay – this delicious fizz is expected to be a cracking sell-out!

And that’s not all, Aldi is also cutting costs on its shopper favourites, with reductions of up to50%!

Available in stores until April 20:

Châteauneuf-du-Pape (WAS £19.99, NOW £9.99 – SAVING 50%)

This Easter, a real treat is here: Aldi's Châteauneuf-du-Pape. A regal choice for an Easter feast, this deep ruby red wine offers an intense nose with peppery notes, alongside the sweet aromas of strawberry and raspberry. Rounded on the palate, with hints of red berries and a crisp finish, it's the perfect accompaniment to roasted meats and fine cheeses.

New Zealand Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc (WAS £8.99, NOW £4.99 – SAVING 44%)

Celebrate the vibrancy of spring with this New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Bursting with passionfruit, lime zest and gooseberry, it's like a ray of sunshine in a glass. Tangy acidity keeps the palate lively, leading to a crisp, refreshing finish – the perfect aperitif for a sunny afternoon.

Specially Selected Cairanne (WAS £8.99, NOW £4.99 – SAVING 44%)

Elevate your Easter celebrations without breaking the bank! Aldi's Specially Selected Cairanne offers a delightful taste of spring, with its layered flavours of forest fruits, plum and a hint of mocha spice.

Pouilly Fuissé (WAS £19.99, NOW £14.99 – SAVING 25%)

From the heart of the Mâcon region, this wine balances crisp acidity with ripe stone fruits. It pairs beautifully with seafood, roasted chicken, soft goats’ cheese or a vibrant Asian-inspired dish.

