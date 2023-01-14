News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Absolute Body Solutions: First look inside the new personal training gym in Leeds city centre

A new personal training gym has opened in Leeds city centre.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

Renowned for its six-week transformation programme, Absolute Body Solutions has added to its family of gyms in Liverpool, South Liverpool, Manchester and London with a new opening on Leeds's East Parade. The gym will host a grand launch event sometime later in 2023.

Take a tour of the new facilities below, or find out more on the ABS website.

1. 1800sq ft location

Personal trainer Gareth Burke at Absolute Body Solutions. The new 1800sq ft location has just undergone a significant refurbishment after a huge investment by the company into the site.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Formerly a vacant office space

Formerly a vacant office space, it has now been transformed into an exclusive gym facility designed for people across Leeds looking to achieve some fitness results this New Year.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Top-of-the range equipment

The overhaul of the space has seen top-of-the range equipment installed into the new gym facility, which has become ABS’ first location to open in Yorkshire.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Sessions by appointment only

Sessions are by appointment only, and since its inception in 2012 the firm has become known for the impressive results of its six-week transformation programme.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsLiverpoolLondonManchester