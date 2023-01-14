A new personal training gym has opened in Leeds city centre.
Renowned for its six-week transformation programme, Absolute Body Solutions has added to its family of gyms in Liverpool, South Liverpool, Manchester and London with a new opening on Leeds's East Parade. The gym will host a grand launch event sometime later in 2023.
1. 1800sq ft location
Personal trainer Gareth Burke at Absolute Body Solutions. The new 1800sq ft location has just undergone a significant refurbishment after a huge investment by the company into the site.
2. Formerly a vacant office space
Formerly a vacant office space, it has now been transformed into an exclusive gym facility designed for people across Leeds looking to achieve some fitness results this New Year.
3. Top-of-the range equipment
The overhaul of the space has seen top-of-the range equipment installed into the new gym facility, which has become ABS’ first location to open in Yorkshire.
4. Sessions by appointment only
Sessions are by appointment only, and since its inception in 2012 the firm has become known for the impressive results of its six-week transformation programme.
