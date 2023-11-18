A stylish furniture store has opened a seasonal pop-up in the heart of Leeds.
Cox & Cox, a retailer selling homeware and furniture, has taken over a unit in Victoria Quarter until the new year to bring its festive stock to Leeds.
This is the first time Cox & Cox, which has operated as a successful online retailer for two decades, will have a physical shopping space.
It hopes the space will allow customers to fully immerse themselves in the brand and to explore different Christmas styles first-hand with something to suit all interior styles.
Here’s a look inside the festive pop-up store.
Cox & Cox, a stylish homeware and furniture store, has opened a pop-up in Victoria Quarter, Leeds city centre.
The furniture brand has only ever operated as an online retailer and this is its first ever physical store.
And in the first few weeks Cox & Cox has been opened, its team say they have been overwhelmed with the support they have received from the city and have loved to see Leeds customers enjoy its seasonal stock.
Cox & Cox held a special gift wrapping session for its Leeds customers yesterday.
The pop-up shop replaced Moda Furnishings in Victoria Quarter and has decked the venue out with its seasonal stock of baubles, lights and other festive decorations.
Pictured is the Christmas wreath available at Cox & Cox now.