Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 festive pictures inside the glamorous Cox & Cox Leeds pop-up in Victoria Quarter decked out for Christmas

A stylish furniture store has opened a seasonal pop-up in the heart of Leeds.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 18th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Cox & Cox, a retailer selling homeware and furniture, has taken over a unit in Victoria Quarter until the new year to bring its festive stock to Leeds.

This is the first time Cox & Cox, which has operated as a successful online retailer for two decades, will have a physical shopping space.

It hopes the space will allow customers to fully immerse themselves in the brand and to explore different Christmas styles first-hand with something to suit all interior styles.

Here’s a look inside the festive pop-up store.

Cox & Cox, a stylish homeware and furniture store, has opened a pop-up in Victoria Quarter, Leeds city centre.

1. Cox & Cox

Cox & Cox, a stylish homeware and furniture store, has opened a pop-up in Victoria Quarter, Leeds city centre. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The furniture brand has only ever operated as an online retailer and this is its first ever physical store.

2. Cox & Cox

The furniture brand has only ever operated as an online retailer and this is its first ever physical store. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
And in the first few weeks Cox & Cox has been opened, its team say they have been overwhelmed with the support they have received from the city and have loved to see Leeds customers enjoy its seasonal stock.

3. Cox & Cox

And in the first few weeks Cox & Cox has been opened, its team say they have been overwhelmed with the support they have received from the city and have loved to see Leeds customers enjoy its seasonal stock. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Cox & Cox held a special gift wrapping session for its Leeds customers yesterday.

4. Cox & Cox

Cox & Cox held a special gift wrapping session for its Leeds customers yesterday. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The pop-up shop replaced Moda Furnishings in Victoria Quarter and has decked the venue out with its seasonal stock of baubles, lights and other festive decorations.

5. Cox & Cox

The pop-up shop replaced Moda Furnishings in Victoria Quarter and has decked the venue out with its seasonal stock of baubles, lights and other festive decorations. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Pictured is the Christmas wreath available at Cox & Cox now.

6. Cox & Cox

Pictured is the Christmas wreath available at Cox & Cox now. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds