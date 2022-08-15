Rylan Clark has fans in hysterics after meltdown over finding a snake in his house

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of TV icon Rylan were left hysterical after the 33 year-old posted a video on social media of a snake inside his home.

The X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star took to Instagram and Tik Tok to document his less than successful attempt to usher the snake out of the door while screaming in terror, much to his audiences amusement.

In the roughly 80 second clip, Rylan can be heard screaming “There is a f*****g snake in my house. What do you do? What do you do?

“Can someone please tell me what do you do because this is why you shouldn’t live alone. I don’t know what to do. There is a snake in my house, I repeat, there is a snake in my house and I think I’m gonna die.”

Rylan reacted hysterically upon finding a snake in his house.

Trying to figure out what to do, Rylan eventually turns to Google for tips on how to remove the reptile from his house. But not before freaking out even more as the snake, who until now has been sitting still, starts to slither and move in an attempt to to escape.

He says in the video: “I’m not in a good way, I’ve been Googling can you get killed by them. Why is this happening? Why is there a snake in my house? Is that normal?”

How have the fans reacted?

Fans and other celebrities have not shied away from showing their reactions, with many claiming the star has made their night.

“I would Burn the house down and move,” said one follower on Twitter.

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack wrote on Instagram: “Oh my god NO!!!!!!!! No no no no.”

One user however tried to calm the TV personality down by saying “BREATHE. It’s a grass snake, it’s non venomous. It just wants to get out, so open the door. I know it’s weird but I promise it is more scared of u! It won’t hurt you x.”