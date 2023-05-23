A spa near Leeds has been recognised for being one of the best in the world at a prestigious awards ceremony. Just a 30-minute drive from Leeds, The Spa at Rudding Park in Harrogate boasts a stunning rooftop pool, thermal experiences and hydrotherapy set within a country-style hotel.

The luxurious spa hotel has been nominated for an award at the World Spa Awards - which aims to recognise and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector. The Spa at Rudding Park has been nominated for England’s Best Country House Hotel Spa 2023 category in the 9th year of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spa at Rudding Park offers a range of spa breaks with a host of amenities including a Hydrotherapy Infinity Pool, a Panoramic Sauna and a Sunlight Therapy Room. According to the website, half-day spas cost from just £67.

Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director, of World Spa Awards, says: “We are delighted to open voting for the 9th annual World Spa Awards. The standard of this year’s entrants is exceptional and serves as a healthy indicator of the momentum, competition and innovation within our industry. I wish all our nominees the best of luck. And remember to cast your vote for your favourites.”

World Spa Awards aims to inspire exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism. As a global brand, it can offer an international status of excellence and increase awareness in the spa and wellness industry through its annual awards programme.

A spa near Leeds has been named one of the best in the world

Voting is now open to vote for your favourite spa. Voting runs for 12 weeks and will close on August 8. During the voting window, industry professionals, the media and spa consumers are invited to vote for the brands they consider the very best in spa and wellness. After voting has closed, the nominee with the most votes will be declared the winner of their respective category. The winners will be unveiled later in the year.

How to vote for World Spa Awards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad