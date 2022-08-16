Results Day 2022: Free food for A Level students in Leeds including Nando’s and Pizza Express
Here’s a list of places in Leeds that will be offering free food to students on A Level results day.
It’s a tradition of A Level results day - certain companies will offer a special promotion that allows students to eat for absolutely free.
It can be a great way to celebrate results day - or, if you don’t get the results you were looking for, you can always use it to help drown your sorrows!
As we enter a cost of living crisis, it’s worth taking advantage of these discounts and offers wherever you can.
So far, three companies have publicly offered a discount to A Level students on results day - let’s take a look at who they are and what they’re offering.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds houses for sale: This four bed family home has a huge garden and its own pizza oven
-
2
Phranakhon review: a hidden gem of the Leeds food scene serving moreish Thai tapas
-
3
Look inside this fabulous converted windmill, for sale near Harrogate
-
4
'We're trying to get their attention': Peanut butter brand sails along River Aire in Leeds in plea to Asda bosses
-
5
Rylan Clark has fans in hysterics after meltdown over finding a snake in his house
Which companies are offering free food to students on A Level results day in Leeds?
Nando’s, on August 18, will be offering free food to anyone with the necessary identification - this being your results slip.
You’ll be able to get a free starter or ¼ chicken in any Nando’s restaurant. To be eligible for the promotion, you’ll also need to spend a minimum amount of £7.
The promotion will be valid from 11am to 11pm and is exclusive to A Level results day. Nando’s will also be offering this promotion to those picking up their GCSE results on August 25.
If you don’t know where the nearest Nando’s to you is, you can use the locator on their website.
As well as this, Las Iguanas will be offering three free churros to anyone who turns up with a student ID and an A Level results slip on results day.
Pizza Express will also be offering a similar discount. You’ll be able to get your hands on some free dough balls if you show up with a valid student ID and your results paper.
What will I need to bring?
Most places will ask you for a valid student ID, as well as your results slip - so don’t throw it away if you don’t get the grades you wanted!
However, some places, such as Nando’s, will only ask you to show your results slip. Don’t worry, they won’t ask you what grades you got!