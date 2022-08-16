Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a tradition of A Level results day - certain companies will offer a special promotion that allows students to eat for absolutely free.

It can be a great way to celebrate results day - or, if you don’t get the results you were looking for, you can always use it to help drown your sorrows!

As we enter a cost of living crisis, it’s worth taking advantage of these discounts and offers wherever you can.

So far, three companies have publicly offered a discount to A Level students on results day - let’s take a look at who they are and what they’re offering.

Which companies are offering free food to students on A Level results day in Leeds?

Nando’s, on August 18, will be offering free food to anyone with the necessary identification - this being your results slip.

You’ll be able to get a free starter or ¼ chicken in any Nando’s restaurant. To be eligible for the promotion, you’ll also need to spend a minimum amount of £7.

The promotion will be valid from 11am to 11pm and is exclusive to A Level results day. Nando’s will also be offering this promotion to those picking up their GCSE results on August 25.

If you don’t know where the nearest Nando’s to you is, you can use the locator on their website .

As well as this, Las Iguanas will be offering three free churros to anyone who turns up with a student ID and an A Level results slip on results day.

Pizza Express will also be offering a similar discount. You’ll be able to get your hands on some free dough balls if you show up with a valid student ID and your results paper.

What will I need to bring?

Most places will ask you for a valid student ID, as well as your results slip - so don’t throw it away if you don’t get the grades you wanted!