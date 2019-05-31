Pub in the Park: Parking, weather and what to expect at Roundhay Park’s food and music festival this weekend

Have your say

Leeds is set to host the newest gourmet food and music festival ‘Pub in the Park’ in Roundhay Park this weekend.

The event was founded by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge to showcase top quality cuisine and produce across the country.

This weekend, the huge event - which includes performances from groups such as Basement Jaxx - will come to Yorkshire for the first time.

There will be pop-up pubs and restaurants serving mouth-watering tasting dishes for you to enjoy.

The line-up includes the likes of Tom Kerridge’s The Hand & Flowers, Tommy Banks' Black Swan Oldstead, The Angel at Hetton, Andrew's Pern's The Star Inn and many more.

The festival will host an artisan market, gastro-pub pop-ups and a range of top chefs.

Roundhay Park is one of the biggest city parks in Europe, with more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens.

Where is the event? What’s the best way to get there?

Roundhay Park, north Leeds.

The number 12 bus from Leeds Bus Station takes around 30 minutes to reach the site.

By car, the postcode of the park is LS8 2HH, parking is limited.

When is the event?

May 31 until June 2.

Who is set to perform on the lineup?

Music acts include Tom Odell, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Will Young, Soul II Soul Sound System and loads more.

The full line-up includes:

FRIDAY:

TOM ODELL

THE CUBAN BROTHERS

HUW EDDY AND THE CARNIVAL

SATURDAY:

BASEMENT JAXX (DJ SET)

ASWAD

SINEAD CAMPBELL

TOPLOADER

LEMON SOUL COLLECTIVE

SUNFLOWER THIEVES

SUNDAY:

WILL YOUNG

THE RIFLES

THE CHRISTIANS

ROB CHEW

Which chefs will be giving demonstrations?

There are a huge array of chefs set to showcase their skills.

The lineup is:

FRIDAY:

CHRIS MAPP

TOM KERRIDGE

TOMMY BANKS

SATURDAY:

ANDREW PERN

JAMES MACKENZIE

TOM KERRIDGE

MICHAEL WIGNALL

TOMMY BANKS

SUNDAY:

MICHAEL WIGNALL

JAMES MACKENZIE

TOM KERRIDGE

MATT TEBBUTT

What are the ticket options?

There are several ticket types to choose from.

All children aged 5 and under go free, but you must book a free ticket for your under 6.

The event do not offer all-day tickets so if you would like to attend both an afternoon and evening session you will need to leave the site in between sessions.

When are the sessions?

Friday evening: 6pm – 10.30pm

Saturday afternoon: 11.30am – 4.30pm

Saturday evening: 6pm -10.30pm

Lazy Sunday afternoon: 1pm - 7pm

How much will tickets cost?

Afternoon sessions are £30 for adults and £20 for children.

A family ticket is available for afternoon sessions for two adults and two children, costing £80.

Evening sessions are £45 for adults and £30 for children.

A weekend ticket to give access for the whole weekend is £150 for adults and £80 for children.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy up to 10 tickets online at https://pubintheparkroundhay.seetickets.com/tour/tom-kerridge-presents-pub-in-the-park/?_ga=2.45391012.1260541218.1559298689-2105164493.1559298689

If you would like to purchase between 11 and 30 tickets you can book over the phone with See Tickets on 0844 995 1995.

What is the weather expected to be like?

The weather should be warm all weekend, with a high of 23 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected on Sunday.

Are dogs allowed?

Unfortunately only service dogs are allowed at the event.

Do I need to bring cash?

Yes, there will be no ATMs on the site.

Is there parking?

Parking is free around the park but there are only limited spaces.

There are five car parks:

at the south end of the park off Wetherby Road

at the end of Park Avenue by the Lakeside Cafe

at the west side of the park by the old tram station off Princes Avenue

behind the Roundhay Fox pub off Mansion Lane

at the end of Mansion Lane by the Mansion House Hotel