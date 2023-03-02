Premium Bond winners for March have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be sitting on a small fortune as a result.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

This month, 115 premium bond winners were from Leeds according to the NS&I website. However, the highest prize in the UK for this month was a £1,000,000 win from a winner in Nottingham and Oxfordshire.

Some of our financial decisions are completely based on luck – including the nation’s favourite savings product: Premium Bonds.

Leeds Premium Bond Winners - March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below are some of the high-prize winners in Leeds this month. To check if you’ve won visit the Premium Bonds website.

509FV101282 - £50,000

356KJ808132 - £35,000

273BC196742 - £49,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

285JK567347 - £50,000

251WW628409 - £33,025

397BH161361 - £50,000

365ZE513861 - £36450

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

418RS280426 - £22,351

380KZ349486 - £50,000

481CA485148 - £48.700

428XT729135 £50,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

304QC740820 - £50,000

442QQ245458 - £50,000

483QS766084 - £36,500

506KW757749 - £47,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

518WE505794 - £28,000

163AN177497 - £50,000

219MV754334 - £33,000

372JE301440 - £50,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

373VP429459 - £20,425

406XF042082- £20,225

384KF028240 - £49,997

384KF028240 - £50,000

Advertisement Hide Ad