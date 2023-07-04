Premium bond winners: July 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Leeds - how to enter for next month
NS&l Premium Bonds July winners in Leeds have been announced
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for July, and some people in Leeds could be among them. There were a number winners in Leeds who have landed on small fortunes, however, the winners of the top £1 million prize were from Staffordshire and Norfolk.
Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.
In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.
Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for July from Leeds, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.
Top July Premium Bond winners in Leeds
Below are some of the high prize winners in Leeds out of over five million Premium Bond prizes in July 2023.
436LT884436 - £50,000
325PQ179135- £50,000
243VT119705 - £25,000
541CY772653 £25,000
321CL574974 - £25,000
501PL619564 - £25,000
530JD186246 - £10,000
482ZT271491 - £10,000
116YV463082 - £10,000
444AS443245 - £10,000
403RQ307325 - £10,000
For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website.