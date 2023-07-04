National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for July, and some people in Leeds could be among them. There were a number winners in Leeds who have landed on small fortunes, however, the winners of the top £1 million prize were from Staffordshire and Norfolk.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for July from Leeds, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Top July Premium Bond winners in Leeds

Below are some of the high prize winners in Leeds out of over five million Premium Bond prizes in July 2023.

436LT884436 - £50,000

325PQ179135- £50,000

243VT119705 - £25,000

541CY772653 £25,000

321CL574974 - £25,000

501PL619564 - £25,000

530JD186246 - £10,000

482ZT271491 - £10,000

116YV463082 - £10,000

444AS443245 - £10,000

403RQ307325 - £10,000