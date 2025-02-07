Pet owners should be extra vigilant in these towns and cities 🐶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s nothing more distressing than when your pet goes missing.

There are some areas in the UK where your pet is more at risk of getting lost.

Locksmith Luton shared the areas where pet owners should be extra vigilant.

Losing your pet is any pet parent’s worst nightmare. Our four-legged-friends are valuable members of the family and when they get lost or go missing it can be a really distressing time.

In the UK, over 25,000 pets have been reported missing since the beginning of 2023, with estimates showing that six pets vanish every day. Whilst dog theft has become an alarming issue with incidents skyrocketing by a staggering 170% since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To uncover the areas where your pet is most at risk of going missing, security experts at Locksmith Luton analysed missing pet data from trusted sources like Animal Search UK and Pets Reunited, and can reveal the towns and cities which have the highest rates of missing pets and where pet owners should be extra vigilant.

Over 25,000 pets have been reported missing since the beginning of 2023, with estimates showing that six pets vanish every day. | Pexels, Thom Gonzalez

Where is my pet most likely to go missing in the UK?

Manchester came out on top as the area in the UK where your pet is most likely to go missing, with 236 reported cases of missing pets each year. That’s a shocking 17.93 pets disappearing for every 10,000 residents.

Huddersfield came in second, with the average number of missing pets at 59, which was 75% fewer than Manchester, but still significant based on the West Yorkshire town's population with 12.01 missing pets for every 10,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In third place is the Cheshire town, Warrington, with a staggering 11.91 reported missing pet cases per 10,000 residents.

Bradford came fourth, with an average of 102 reported missing pets over the last year, at 10.22 cases per 10,000 people and Newcastle made the top five, with the North East city seeing 9.56 missing pets per 10,000 people.

The 10 areas in the UK where your pets are most at risk of going missing include:

Manchester Huddersfield Warrington Bradford Newcastle upon Tyne Blackburn Slough Mansfield Birmingham Oxford

When your dog goes missing it is a really distressing time. | Pexels, Muhannad Alatawi

How can you prevent your pet from going missing?

Losing your dog or having them taken from you is a terrifying thought, however there are some steps you can take to help prevent your pet from going missing.

Establish a routine and supervise outdoor time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pets thrive on routine, and consistent schedules can reduce the likelihood of them wandering. Feed them, walk them, and play with them at the same times each day to create structure. It’s also important that when outdoors you always supervise their activities, even in a fenced area.

Secure your home and garden

Take steps to make your home escape-proof. Fix any broken fences, ensure gates are always latched, and check for gaps where a curious or nervous pet might squeeze through.

Indoors, keep doors and windows secure, especially when people are entering or leaving. If you have a dog, consider using a lead in unfenced areas to prevent wandering, especially during walks or outdoor playtime.

Train your pet to respond to commands

Teaching your pet basic recall commands like “come” or “stay” can help call your dog back when on a walk or if they get out. Training not only strengthens your bond but ensures that your pet will return to you if they wander too far. Start in a controlled environment and gradually introduce distractions, reinforce their response with treats and positive reinforcement.

Microchip your pet and keep information up-to-date

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Microchipping your dog has been compulsory in the UK since April 2016, with new regulations requiring all cat owners in England to microchip their pets coming in force in June 2024. Owners also must ensure their contact details are registered and kept up-to-date.

It is a simple, permanent way to ensure that if your pet goes missing they are linked to you and your contact number. Additionally, include an ID tag on your dog’s collar which has your phone number and address for quick contact if they’re found.

You can find out more about what to do if your dog goes missing and how to keep your dog safe from theft at Dog’s Trust.