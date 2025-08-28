Casper, a domestic medium-hair male, will turn 19-years-old on August 31. As he reaches a new age, his carers hope Casper will receive a very special gift: a new home where he can live out his retirement. | Cats Protection Leeds Cat Centre

Cats Protection Leeds Cat Centre has launched an appeal to find a forever home for a cat in its care who is close to a big birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casper, a domestic medium-hair male, will turn 19-years-old on August 31. As he reaches a new age, his carers hope Casper will receive a very special gift: a new home where he can live out his retirement.

The mature moggy was first admitted to the Cats Protection Leeds Cat Centre in Gildersome in a “sorry state”, covered in fleas and severely underweight as his previous owner struggled with his care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Casper has undergone dental surgery, a ‘lion cut’ shave to rid him of fleas, and is now recovering from anaemia and gaining much-needed weight.

We’d love to give Casper the best birthday present – a loving home where he can live out his retirement Cats Protection Leeds Cat Centre manager Laura Clews

Now he’s on the mend, staff describe Casper as a “handsome all white gentleman” who is ready for a calm and restful place to call home.

Casper, a domestic medium-hair male, will turn 19-years-old on August 31. As he reaches a new age, his carers hope Casper will receive a very special gift: a new home where he can live out his retirement. | Cats Protection Leeds

Though old for his species, the senior feline is young at heart and has won the affection of all who have met him.

Currently, he is living with local cat foster carers but staff hope Casper can find an owner who meets his needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’ll be best suited to an older family who can provide outdoor access and own no other pets.

Centre manager Laura Clews said: “Casper has shown remarkable resilience for such an elderly cat. While it was sad to see the state he was in when he first arrived, it’s been heartwarming to witness the progress he has made since his time with us.

“It’s not often we get to celebrate a cat’s 19th birthday and it’s doubly special knowing that he has had lots of TLC and he is enjoying being doted on by his dedicated fosterers. While he spent much of his recent years outdoors, he is now enjoying the luxury of a fluffy bed where he can snooze in peace.

“We’d love to give Casper the best birthday present – a loving home where he can live out his retirement.”