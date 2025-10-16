‘Sweet and affectionate’ Lily hasn’t had the best starts in life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-and-a-half year old Maine Coon has survived neglect after being rescued from a life of squalor.

And now the black-and-white cat is hoping to break superstition and bring love, companionship and a little magic to a new family to call her own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since being transferred to the RSPCA’s Leeds, Wakefield and District branch rehoming centre in East Ardsley, Lily has grown in confidence and loves the fuss of people around her.

Now back to a normal healthy weight, Lily is ready to start the next chapter of her life with a loving family who will provide her with plenty of playtime and love and affection.

The Maine Coon was found living a life of squalor and rescued by the RSPCA. | RSPCA

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter said: “We have an astonishing number of cats in our care who are looking for a new home. Many have come from recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats - so most of the incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

“This month’s Adoptober rehoming campaign is encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the lonely cats.”

And sadly, black-and-white cats like Lily are not adopted because of their colour - based on myths.

It can take black, and black and white cats three times longer (29 days) to find homes than tabby cats (nine days), meaning not only are there more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer.