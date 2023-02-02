Dog owners in Leeds are being warned to keep an eye on their pets after a life-threatening disease killed a dog this week. Vets issued a statement asking pet owners to look out for symptoms after a labrador died from contracting Alabama Rot, also known as Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV).

The warning from Anderson Moores vets comes after a dog from Berkshire died after being diagnosed with the illness. According to the RSPCA , Alabama Rot damages the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys, which causes visible sores on the skin and can lead to severe organ dysfunction and ultimately kidney failure.

According to experts, cases of the illness are rarer in summer months compared to colder months. Since December 2012, a small number of cases have been seen throughout the UK, with a few cases in Leeds.

Anderson Moores vet tracks reported cases of the disease and the UK has now seen 287 confirmed cases with eight cases in 2022. The map shows that there has been a case in Leeds, Otley and Guiseley over the past few years.

James Walker, a vet at Anderson Moores , said: “We’re incredibly sorry to have to confirm Grace was a victim of CRGV. We have been at the forefront of research into CRGV for almost a decade and have witnessed first-hand the often-devastating effects of the disease.

“Treatment largely revolves around the management of the sudden onset of kidney failure and, sadly, with our current understanding of the disease, is only successful in around 10% of cases. We’re advising owners across the country to remain calm but vigilant and seek advice from their local vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.”

Vets are warning dog owners of the symptoms of Alabama rot disease after a Labrador died from the illness

Alabama rot symptoms

There are some key symptoms to look out for which the RSPCA detail on its website. These are two typical signs:

Skin sores, visible swelling, red patches or skin defects not caused by a known injury. These skin lesions typically appear below the knee or elbow, and occasionally on the face or at the bottom of the chest or abdomen.

Changes in appetite - reduced appetite, drinking more, vomiting and lethargy are signs of acute kidney injury.

