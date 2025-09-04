Adorable dacshunds set to take over Leeds bar for Halloween - how to get tickets
Adorable dacshunds are set to take over Revolution, in the Electric Press, to mark the return of the Pup Up Cafe.
The session on Sunday, October 19, from 10am until 11am allows sausage dogs to mingle with our canine companions.
There will be a prize for the best dressed dog, unlimited puppacinos and treats for pampered pooches.
Local dog businesses will also be on show and there will also be toys and a ball pit for the pups to play in.
The event has hosted over 2,000 sausages in Leeds since it was first set up seven years ago.
To book tickets visit: https://fb.me/e/4HlxEJwUe