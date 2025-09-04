Adorable dacshunds set to take over Leeds bar for Halloween - how to get tickets

By Laura Collins
Published 4th Sep 2025, 04:30 BST
Adorable dacshunds are set to take over a Leeds bar next month. placeholder image
Adorable dacshunds are set to take over a Leeds bar next month. | Pup Up Cafe
A Leeds bar is set to welcome some very special four-legged friends this Halloween.

Adorable dacshunds are set to take over Revolution, in the Electric Press, to mark the return of the Pup Up Cafe.

The session on Sunday, October 19, from 10am until 11am allows sausage dogs to mingle with our canine companions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a prize for the best dressed dog, unlimited puppacinos and treats for pampered pooches.

Revolution Electric Press will hold a dacshund party.placeholder image
Revolution Electric Press will hold a dacshund party. | Pup Up Cafe

Local dog businesses will also be on show and there will also be toys and a ball pit for the pups to play in.

The event has hosted over 2,000 sausages in Leeds since it was first set up seven years ago.

To book tickets visit: https://fb.me/e/4HlxEJwUe

Related topics:TicketsLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice