Zip the Cow, which takes place each year in July, sees brave individuals walk up to the top of the iconic ‘cow’ at the Cow and Calf Rocks above Ilkley, before whizzing 270m down Ilkley Moor at speeds of up to 35mph.

This year’s event follows the sell-out success of last year, which saw 550 people take flight and generate thousands of pounds for the Sue Ryder, a charity that provides expert palliative care and support to people living with life-limiting conditions.

Below are 11 of the best pictures from this year’s Zip The Cow.

1. Zip The Cow challenges adrenaline junkies Zip the Cow sees brave individuals walk up to the top of the iconic 'cow' at the Cow and Calf Rocks above Ilkley and zip line down. Photo: Steve Riding

2. The first participants arrive This year organisers are encouraging friends and families to Zip the Cow together. Photo: Steve Riding

3. Celebrating birthdays and special occasions By participating as a team, people can celebrate significant birthdays or special occasions that haven't been marked in the same way due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Steve Riding

4. "A superb way for local families to come together." "We saw from Zip the Cow in 2021 that it was a superb way for local families to come together and celebrate a loved one's big birthday," shares Andrew Wood, community fundraising manager. Photo: Steve Riding