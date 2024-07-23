Bolton Estate in Wensleydale has launched curlew safaris with a birdwatching tour

The nominations are now in for the north’s curlew conservation heroes with an award ceremony planned for Masham Town Hall on Sunday August 18.

The North of England Curlew Conservation Awards, organised by Nidderdale National Landscape and supported by National Landscapes and National Parks across the north, celebrate the work of farmers, volunteers, and upland managers.

They will also highlight and share best practice for curlew conservation.

Matthew Trevelyan, farming in protected landscapes officer at Nidderdale National Landscape, said: “It’s vital we celebrate those who are helping to safeguard our curlew populations. It’s been calculated that, at minimum, we need 10,000 more chicks to survive in the UK each year, just to halt the decline.”

Bolton Estate gamekeeper Ian Sleightholm on the look out for curlews

The curlew was added to the UK red list 11 years go and is one of the most pressing bird conservation priorities in the UK. On average, 60 percent of curlew have been lost throughout England and Scotland since the 1980s.

The main driver for decline is poor breeding success, caused by habitat loss, disturbance, climate change and predation.

Matthew said: “The work that’s being done here in Nidderdale, and across the north, shows there is hope.

"Most land managers and farmers are concerned custodians who care for our curlew, and they are the ones most alert to local subtleties of curlew behaviour.

“There are farmer cluster groups doing incredible work, such as the Swaledale and Wensleydale Environmental Farmers and the Darley Beck Curlew Project.”

The awards feature four categories:

The Farmland Curlew Award recognises the efforts of nature-friendly farmers who have curlew at the heart of their work.

The Upland Curlew Award recognises special efforts made by upland land managers.

The Young Curlew Conservationist Award celebrates the efforts of young curlew conservationists under the age of 18.

The Volunteer Award for volunteer who makes an important contribution to curlew conservation.

Matthew said: “Curlews are an iconic bird across much of northern England. Their evocative calls are part of the soul of our countryside as well as being important bio-indicators.

“Protecting the curlew will also benefit a range of other species and habitats.”

The curlew, characterised by their curved beak, and bubbling call, has inspired artists including poets WBY eats, Dylan Thomas and Ted Hughes.

The awards will feature a performance from the newly formed Pennine Hills Curlew Choir, poetry readings introduced by nature writer and poet, Karen Lloyd, curlew artwork by local children and a screening of The Lost Songstress.

The awards ceremony will also feature talks on curlew conservation from Amanda Perkins, of Curlew Country, and Tom Orde-Powlett, of Bolton Castle Estate, as well as a presentation from last year’s overall winner Rebecca Dickens.

Matthew added: “These awards provide a space in which we can express our gratitude to all the people who are creating a countryside fit for curlew. Their work must not go without thanks.”

Tom Orde-Powlett is involved with conservation projects on his family’s 12,500 estate at Bolton Castle in Wensleydale. It celebrated a record number of nesting curlew, estimated at 250 pairs, on the estate this year.

It also launched curlew and wader safaris led by its gamekeepers.

Tom said: “For everyone involved it’s got to be about genuine collaboration. “You’ve got to be able to go and have a pint and listen to each other’s points of view. Tension soon breaks down and you discover a joint passion for birds and so much knowledge to share.”

Prizes have been donated by businesses including Swinton Estate, the Saddleroom and the Penny Bun.

The event is free with the option to donate to charities on the night.