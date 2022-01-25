Tropical World Leeds cleans out crocodile enclosure after deadly pile of coins thrown into water
Staff at Tropical World Leeds have had to clean out the centre's crocodile enclosure after an "alarming" pile of coins were found in the water.
The Animal Team carried out essential maintenance in the Morelet’s Crocodile Enclosure this week, removing coins that had been thrown into the reptile's home.
Tropical World is an indoor wildlife park on Princes Avenue, Roundhay.
Just one coin can kill a crocodile, the team said, as it urged visitors to keep change out of the enclosure.
In a Twitter post, Tropical World said: "The Animal Team carried out some essential maintenance in our Morelet’s Crocodile enclosure.
"One of the key reasons for the clean was to remove coins from her habitat.
"This pile up of coins is a common problem in our water bodies, this is alarming to our keepers, as just one coin can kill a crocodile."
"Please join us in keeping your change in your pockets and out of our animal enclosures. Thank you."
