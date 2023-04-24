Top 8 scenic dog walks in the UK

Walks are an essential part of a dog's daily routine - it stimulates them mentally, helps them physically and it’s also a chance for them to socialise with other dogs

The dog food nutrition experts at Years.com have put together eight of the most dog-friendly walks across the country.

They’ve picked out walks in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales including beachside strolls on Barmston Beach in Yorkshire, woodland walks at Sherwood Forest and landmark walks at Cheddar Gorge.

Darren Beale, founder of Years.com said “Our dogs need to be walked everyday, sometimes twice a day, in order for them to stay mentally and physically healthy so why not make the walks even more enjoyable by strolling through some of the UK’s most beautiful locations?

“Taking the time out to visit some of these locations is a great way to get a change of scenery and your dog will love it too!

“All of these spots are dog friendly, but be sure to check their rules before you go as some locations ask that you have your dog on a lead in certain areas.”

Scenic dog walk destinations in the UK

Sherwood Forest, Nottingham

Located in the north of Nottingham, Sherwood Forest is known for its association with the legend of Robin Hood. It’s filled with hundreds of oak trees, some of which have been there for over 500 years. There are four different walks to explore here that range all the way from 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Clent Hills, Worcestershire

This national trust location has great panoramic views close to Birmingham. It also has plenty of areas where your dog is free to roam around without its lead making it a great place for them to really be able to stretch their legs.

Barmston Beach, Yorkshire

This remote beach is a beautiful dog friendly spot to explore and our four-legged friends are welcomed all year round. If you’re looking for a quiet walk then this beach is perfect as it’s located away from some of the more popular ones.

Epping Forest, Greater London

If you live in the capital you may struggle to find a quiet place to walk your pooch. Epping Forest is located between Greater London and Essex and covers just over 6,000 acres meaning there’s so much ground to explore!

Cheddar Gorge, Somerset

This limestone gorge has incredible views. Dogs are welcomed here all year round but it’s advised that they’re kept on a lead due to the steep landscape. This location is quite hilly so may not be ideal for small or old dogs.

Bryngarw Country Park, Wales

This park offers over 100 acres to explore with a variety of scenic routes which include the stunning oriental gardens as well as grassy and woodland walks too. This park is mostly flat and is suitable for all dogs to walk.

Pitlochry Fish Ladder, Scotland

This location is famous for its salmon fish ladder which allows salmon to by-pass the dam. There’s a fantastic circular walk to enjoy which will lead you to the peaceful waters at Loch Faskally.

Phoenix Park, Dublin

