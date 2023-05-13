A rural getaway between Leeds and Bradford, the Tong and Fulneck Circular is a 7.9km circular trail that has remained remarkably intact considering the amount of industrial development in the surrounding areas. It has a difficulty rating of two stars, and walkers estimate the route takes between two to three hours to complete.

Lush, green and with plenty of terrain to explore, the trail makes use of old roads, bridleways and country lanes to create a beautiful spring walk in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also includes an optional detour to the Moravian settlement at Fulneck on the south side of Pudsey, where there is a beautiful church and boarding school – the Moravians were a Protestant order in Bohemia, now the Czech Republic, and they arrived in Yorkshire in the mid-1700s.

The Tong and Fulneck Circular is a 7.9km circular trail

Running alongside Pudsey Beck, walkers can keep an eye out for for wildlife like herons and kingfishers near the water, and great spotted woodpeckers and treecreepers in Black Carr Wood. However, despite the glorious surroundings, those who have braved the trail in wetter weather have warned of its muddy nature, so an extra pair of socks and a strong pair of walking boots are advised to avoid any slips and accidents.