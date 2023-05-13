Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Tong and Fulneck Circular: We walked one of Leeds' most beautiful routes with historic Moravian architecture

If you’re looking for a weekend walk to calm the senses, then this is one of Leeds’ best options.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 13th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

A rural getaway between Leeds and Bradford, the Tong and Fulneck Circular is a 7.9km circular trail that has remained remarkably intact considering the amount of industrial development in the surrounding areas. It has a difficulty rating of two stars, and walkers estimate the route takes between two to three hours to complete.

Lush, green and with plenty of terrain to explore, the trail makes use of old roads, bridleways and country lanes to create a beautiful spring walk in Yorkshire.

It also includes an optional detour to the Moravian settlement at Fulneck on the south side of Pudsey, where there is a beautiful church and boarding school – the Moravians were a Protestant order in Bohemia, now the Czech Republic, and they arrived in Yorkshire in the mid-1700s.

The Tong and Fulneck Circular is a 7.9km circular trailThe Tong and Fulneck Circular is a 7.9km circular trail
Running alongside Pudsey Beck, walkers can keep an eye out for for wildlife like herons and kingfishers near the water, and great spotted woodpeckers and treecreepers in Black Carr Wood. However, despite the glorious surroundings, those who have braved the trail in wetter weather have warned of its muddy nature, so an extra pair of socks and a strong pair of walking boots are advised to avoid any slips and accidents.

Our reporter George Ward gave the popular Leeds walk a try this week. You can watch the full video on Dailymotion and find out more about the trail on the All Trails website.

