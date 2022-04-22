Take a break - Butlin's 2023 family breaks

Daredevil kids can have a go at Butlin's zipwire

Butlin’s, the home of entertainment, is excited to launch its 2023 holidays with a range of breaks throughout the year starting from as little as £59 (£14.75 per person, based on a family of four sharing in Bognor).

This fantastic value always includes accommodation, all live shows and headline acts, access to incredible pools with brilliant water slides, unlimited rides on the fairground, outdoor playgrounds and much more.

From half terms and summer holidays to Halloween and Christmas breaks, the full year is now on sale for families to get booking early. There’s a break to suit every family in 2023 including popular Showtime Midweek and Showtime Weekends.

Children having fun with Butlin's Go Karts

Showtime Midweek breaks are perfect for families with under 5s and returning to the stage next year will be live shows from Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

By booking early guests have the best choice of dates and accommodation at all three resorts – Bognor Regis, Skegness and Minehead. With low deposits from as little as £10 per person and Butlin’s lowest price guarantee, guests can have peace of mind knowing that if they find their break cheaper, we'll refund the difference.

Jon Hendry Pickup, managing director at Butlin’s, said: “We know our guests like to have a Butlin’s break to look forward to, so we’re delighted to share the details of our 2023 programme. There’s a variety of breaks on offer with fantastic value to be had and what’s best is there’s so much included in the price. With headline acts still to be announced, we look forward to revealing further details in the coming months.”

To find out more visit https://www.butlins.com/breaks/2023-breaksShowtime Midweek breaks from £14.75pp (£3.70 pppn)

Why not have fun in the Hero pool?

Butlin’s offers a four-night Showtime Midweek break featuring Peppa Pig, PJ Masks and more staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Bognor Regis from £59 on 23 January 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com

February half term breaks start from £34.50pp (£11.50 pppn)

Butlin’s offers a three-night February half term break staying in a two-bedroom Standard Room in Minehead from £138 on 24 February 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

Easter holiday breaks start from £45.50pp (£15.15pppn)

Butlin’s offers a three-night Easter Holiday break staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Minehead from £182 on 14 April 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

Summer holiday breaks start from £66.25pp (£20pppn)

Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break staying in a two-bedroom Silver Room in Minehead from £265 on 21 July 2023. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. Dining packages start from £21.75 per adult, per day and £10.90 per child, per day. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

Christmas fantasy breaks start from £17.50pp (£4.40pppn)