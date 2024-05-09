North York Moors Cycleway named the 'Best Cycle Route' in the UK and Ireland
Big 7 Travel invited some of the UK and Ireland's most passionate cyclists to select their favourite cycle routes, resulting in a diverse list that caters to riders of all levels. Our ranking ranges from tranquil paths ideal for beginners to demanding trails for experienced cyclists, encompassing the idyllic wildflower meadows of the Cotswolds, the dramatic chalk cliffs along the Kent coast and the iconic Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.
TOP 10 BEST CYCLE ROUTES IN THE UK AND IRELAND
- North York Moors Cycleway, Yorkshire
- Giant’s Causeway to Benone Cycle Route, Northern Ireland
- Elan Valley Trail, Wales
- The Caledonia Way, Scotland
- Isle of Wight Round the Island, Isle of Wight
- South Downs Way, Sussex
- The Northumberland Coastal Route, Northumberland
- The Borrowdale Bash, Cumbria
- The Taff Trail, Wales
- Yorkshire Dales Loop, Yorkshire
