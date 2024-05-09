North York Moors Cycleway named the 'Best Cycle Route' in the UK and Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As summer kicks off, it's the perfect time to explore the stunning landscapes of the UK and Ireland on two wheels. Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its ranking of the 'Best Cycle Routes in the UK and Ireland', chosen by cyclist enthusiasts from the UK and Ireland.

Big 7 Travel invited some of the UK and Ireland's most passionate cyclists to select their favourite cycle routes, resulting in a diverse list that caters to riders of all levels. Our ranking ranges from tranquil paths ideal for beginners to demanding trails for experienced cyclists, encompassing the idyllic wildflower meadows of the Cotswolds, the dramatic chalk cliffs along the Kent coast and the iconic Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.

TOP 10 BEST CYCLE ROUTES IN THE UK AND IRELAND

North York Moors Cycleway

North York Moors Cycleway, Yorkshire Giant’s Causeway to Benone Cycle Route, Northern Ireland Elan Valley Trail, Wales The Caledonia Way, Scotland Isle of Wight Round the Island, Isle of Wight South Downs Way, Sussex The Northumberland Coastal Route, Northumberland The Borrowdale Bash, Cumbria The Taff Trail, Wales Yorkshire Dales Loop, Yorkshire

