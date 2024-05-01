New woodland to be created close to Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new forests will be managed alongside existing Forestry England woodlands in the area. They will provide public access for recreation, habitats for wildlife, and sustainably-grown timber for the nation. The designs of the new woodland will focus on supporting the fight against climate change and supporting nature recovery. Designs will be informed by extensive site surveys, and the public will be invited to comment on the proposals later in the year.

Forestry England’s Forest Management Director in Yorkshire, Gareth Parry, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since 1919, Forestry England has been the nation’s expert in woodland management. We now create and manage forests to international standards of sustainability to produce timber products, provide spaces for people to enjoy, and create places where nature thrives. The nation’s forests are absolutely critical to the fight against climate change, and expanding England’s tree cover is an essential part of this work.

National World

“Once established, the woodland will provide a range of environmental benefits as well as a sustainable source of UK produced timber. Well managed forests can improve air and water quality, while reducing soil erosion and providing a space for wildlife. Research has shown that being amongst nature improves our health and wellbeing, so public access will be established for local communities to enjoy and share this green space.”