With many people's New Year's resolution to get fitter, training for a marathon or half marathon can be a great way to focus energy and work towards a goal.

From treacherous treks that test the spirit to sightseeing jogs around some of Leeds' most beautiful parks, there are plenty of marathons to train for in and around the city.

Last year at the Leeds Half Marathon, pictured is the winner of the women's race. Photo: Gerard Binks

Here are some of the marathons and half marathons to look forward to in 2022.

Chase The Sun in Roundhay Park

On Wednesday 11 May Chase The Sun returns to Roundhay Park for the first marathon of the year.

Take the opportunity to run a chip timed 5k or 10k race around Roundhay Park in Leeds; a park that covers more than 700 acres of beautiful land, lakes, woodland and gardens owned by Leeds City Council.

The race is suitable for beginners and all participants will be greeted with a cheer and a medal at the end of the race.

Book your ticket on the Run Through website.

The Leeds 10k

Featuring historic city landmarks, the famous Leeds 10k is hugely popular, inclusive and supported for participants of all abilities.

Kicking off on Sunday 3 July at 9.30am, runners can pick up the pace to complete the 10k race in record time, with a full map now available.

Spring Canal Canter

Step into spring with this two day festival of running on Saturday 26 March.

With multiple routes to choose from including ultra to 5k across two days, there's something for every runner.

All routes will be fast and flat along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, providing for a great opportunity to smash that personal record.

The Beautiful Bluebell Bash

Experience the magic running through the beautiful bluebell woods of Temple Newsam on Saturday 7 May.

This trail run is ideal for new and experienced runners alike with distances ranging from 6.7 miles to a marathon.

Come out for the stunning views and bluebell buff, beer and chocolate at the finish.

Kirkstall Abbey Trail Running Festival

For the more hardcore runners of the bunch, try the Kirkstall Abbey Trail Running Festiva;.

This established multi-distance mixed terrain event starts and finishes on the grounds of Kirkstall Abbey, and is set on the banks of the River Aire.

Choose a marathon or half marathon on 12 November, with tickets available on Let's Do This.

Grim Leodis

This popular mixed terrain event on Saturday 5 February takes a lovely route through the beautiful local countryside.

Come along for the post-race goodies, wonderful camaraderie, and a unique finisher's medal.