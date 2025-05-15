Free sessions planned to get you hooked on angling

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 15th May 2025, 11:28 BST
Spring into Fishing events provide everything needed to get started.placeholder image
The Environment Agency (EA) and Angling Trust are encouraging people to give fishing a go via a new initiative.

Funded by fishing licence income, the campaign involves a series of free and low-cost fishing sessions running until June.

These beginner-friendly events are open to anyone wanting to enjoy the outdoors, try something new, or return to fishing after time away.

Organised in partnership with local angling clubs and qualified coaches, Spring into Fishing events provide everything needed to get started – including tackle, bait, and expert instruction.

Participants will also receive information about how to continue their angling journey with confidence.

There are specialist fishing coaches at Newton upon Derwent, Pocklington and Market Weighton.

Paul Slater, from the Yorkshire Environment Agency Fisheries team, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to discover or rediscover fishing,”

“Sessions will be held in urban and rural areas across Yorkshire.

“Fishing helps connect people with nature, supports wellbeing, and builds local community. We're excited to welcome new faces to the bank this spring.”

Visit anglingtrust.net/getfishing/springintofishing/ for more information.

