Five great Calderdale winter walks

Expect stunning views from Stoodley Pike

Here is our pick of strolls.

Hardcastle Crags

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning from Hebden Bridge; there are a myriad paths leading you towards Hardcastle Crags and through the woodland towards Gibson Mill.

Beautiful all year round, this relatively quick and easy route is perfect to prepare you for the next batch of mince pies. With various routes through the woods; the return need not just be re-tracing your steps.

Pugneys and Sandal Castle

Leave the bustle of life at the gate and let the calmness of beautiful Pugneys and its silvery central lake. Hike up the hill to the ruins of Sandal Castle, stand among the ancient stones and enjoy the views over Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripponden

A favourite spot of mine throughout the year; walks from Ripponden can be as long or short as you desire. A wonderful post-lunch meander takes you along the River Ryburn, up to Ryburn Reservoir and can be extended to circle Baitings Reservoir through the pretty woodland. If feeling adventurous, from Ripponden you can climb up to Manshead End and Great Manshead Hill, with spectacular views towards Cragg Vale nestling beneath and Stoodley Pike, sitting proudly atop the opposite hillside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoodley Pike

Expect stunning views, a lot of weather [good or bad!] and of course, many clearly way-marked pathways so it is hard to lose your way. A good, energetic climb will certainly burn off a few calories! You can climb from Hebden Bridge, or for a longer walk, from Mytholmroyd. Expect boggy moorland on the tops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal