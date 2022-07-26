Yorkshire’s sea and landscapes get into your heart and soul and there are few better ways to enjoy them then by walking.

Marsden-born Simon Armitage walked “wrong way round” the 256-mile long Pennine Way. He also completed it alone and without money, relying instead on poetry readings given en route to supply him with some cash and bed and board.

His experiences formed his book Walking Home.

The landscape inspires him. “Occasionally you go to find yourself and you get lost. You go there for comfort sometimes and you get challenged.

“Sometimes you find solace and contemplation,” said Armitage, now Poet Laureate.

The late Ted Hughes was born in Mytholmroyd and, as well as being Poet Laureate, found inspiration in the county’s landscape. The collection Remains of Elmet is about the ancient landscape of rural Yorkshire.

We take a look at countryside and coast walks.

1. Coastal Walk - Flamborough Head The coastline with its white, rugged cliffs provides great hiking opportunities, looping around windswept paths which prove to be a great spot for bird watching. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2. Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay This linear walk along the coast displays incredible views of the bay and the sea. The beauty of this walk is that you can join and finish wherever you like. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3. North Bay to South Bay, Scarborough You can start anywhere on the north side including Scalby Mills and the Sea Life Centre and walk across the sands or promenade, around the Marine Drive and to South Bay and Scarborough Spa and Holbeck rocks - or vice versa. Starting at Scalby Mills and ending at the Spa is four miles. Stop and take a breather at Freddie Gilroy and the Belsen Stragglers – a statue by sculptor Ray Lonsdale which overlooks North Bay. Many people stop for a selfie. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Waterside Walks - Ardsley Reservoir A four-mile loop trail located near Wakefield that features beautiful wild flowers and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and bird watching. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales