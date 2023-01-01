News you can trust since 1890
Best winter walks along the Yorkshire coast

Winter does not need to be all doom and gloom. The UK comes alive in a very different way during the colder months and few things beat wrapping up warm and heading outdoors for a walk, especially along God’s county’s coastline.

By Sue Wilkinson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Dog walking on Fraisthorpe beach with a backdrop of Bridlington
While the cold weather and dark days can be an excuse to curl up under a blanket, itinerary planner Route YC, has scouted a selection of wonderful winter walks across the Yorkshire Coast that will have you leaving the sofa in no time.

Fraisthorpe Beach