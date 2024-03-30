Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But while many people will pack up the car and head to the coast, it might pay off to travell in the other direction.

With many residents opting for east coast haunts such as Scarborough for years, the main road there, the A64, can become very congested.

So why not try turning the other way and heading to a little gem of a beach that not many people know exist?

Gaddings Dam, which is located right in the heart of the Pennines, is situated above Todmorden and because of the relatively shallow water levels, a little bit of sun warms the water up to a temperature that allows a paddle or swim.

There's is also sand and plenty of lovely walks in the area to fill up a day.

From Leeds city centre, the quickest way to Gaddings Dam is down the M62 towards Todmorden.

It is 80 feet above sea level and 60 miles inland at Lumbutts village.

It is worth noting there is no road access to Gaddings Dam. The site can only be reached by a steep hike on a rough footpath to the top of the moors.