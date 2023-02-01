Known as East Wood, the land sits to the north of Weston Lane, on the edge of the picturesque village, and is being marketed by the specialist agricultural division of Yorkshire estate agent Dacre, Son and Hartley. The mixed woodland mainly consists of mature species, along with some that have been restocked, including sycamore, oak and birch, alongside wild garlic, bluebells and flowers that offer a blaze of colour in the spring months.

The site is largely enclosed by a mixture of stone walls and fences and is accessed via a track directly from Weston Lane. A public footpath follows the route of the track and exits on the eastern boundary, and Yorkshire Water have a right of access along the track to a pump house that they own within East Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Cox, a director at Dacre, Son and Hartley, who heads up the firm’s agricultural and development team, said: “Woodland in this area isn’t for sale often, so this is a rare opportunity to buy a manageable block of amenity woodland in a beautiful village that’s surrounded by countryside. It also has the added benefit of access directly from the road and it will appeal to a wide range of buyers, from those who want their own piece of countryside or anyone keen to explore the site’s timber production capabilities.”

Pictured is East Wood near Otley

East Wood has a guide price of £100,000 and further information is available by calling 01943 885391 or visiting the Dacre, Son and Hartley website.