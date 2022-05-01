8 tips for cycling in hayfever season

Pollen can cause problems when out cycling (photo: adobe)

The leisure bike brand BobbinBikes team has put together their guide on keeping hayfever symptoms to a minimum when taking to two wheels.

The experts suggest planning the route to avoid areas where pollen is likely to be most prevalent and pick the time of the day when the pollen count is at its lowest.

Other tips include heading straight to the shower when you get home to wash off any pollen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When cycling in hayfever season plan your route (photo: adobe)

A spokesperson from BobbinBikes said: “If you suffer from hayfever and love to get out on your bike, it’s worth looking at our tips to make a few minor changes that could make your ride less sniffly.

“Simple things like changing your route and the time you go out are easy to make, and others require a little more investment like buying good wraparound glasses to protect your eyes from pollen.

“If you are a keen cyclist or just go out now and again just for fun, doing what you can to avoid the pollen will certainly help you enjoy the hours you spend on your bike.”

Here are BobbinBikes.com’s tips for keeping hayfever at bay:

Cycling by the coast lessens the effects of hayfever (photo: adobe)

1. Plan your route

Try to avoid areas where there’s likely to be lots of pollen. Pollen is more prevalent in the countryside and if you know which pollen you’re allergic to, keep away from those spots.

2. Sea

Head to the coast - pollen tends to be lower by the sea, and it’s also lower in higher altitudes, so head to the hills.

Wearing wraparound sunglasses while cycling helps keep pollen out of your eyes (photo: adobe)

3. Wraparound glasses

Invest in good wraparound glasses to help keep the pollen out of your eyes. They’ll act as a barrier.

4. Vaseline

Apply a small amount of vaseline to the inside of your nose. The pollen will stick to it rather than going up your nose.

Apply a small amount of vaseline to the inside of your nose helps pollen stick to it (photo: adobe)

5. Timing

Pick times of the day when pollen is at its lowest. Most weather reports indicate the pollen count during the warmer months - worth checking these before you head out.

6. Clean up

Once you’re home, get straight in the shower and put clothes in the wash. Your clothes, hair and skin will all have picked up pollen grains.

7. Dry indoors

Dry clothes and bedding indoors during pollen season will stop them from picking up pollen grains, which will worsen your hayfever.

Pick time of the day when pollen is at it's lowest (photo: adobe)

8. Early night

Make sure you get plenty of sleep. Hayfever is an allergic reaction, but the body will respond as if there’s an infection. This takes up energy, so that it may take recovery longer.

Once you’re home, get straight in the shower (photo: adobe)

Dry clothes and bedding indoors during pollen season (photo: adobe)