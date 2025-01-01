19 pictures of runners in Leeds doing the New Years Day parkrun at a wet and muddy Woodhouse Moor

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT

Nearly 500 runners braved the wet and muddy conditions at Woodhouse Moor to get their New Year off to the best kind of start.

The traditional New Years Day parkrun saw runners clamber through puddles to complete the 5km route in Leeds.

Volunteers also helped ensure the run went ahead, one of whom, Hannah Metheringham, showed incredible commitment by coming straight from her nightshift at Leeds General Infirmary.

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Check out his pictures from the community spirit-filled event below.

Valley Striders team gets ready to take on the muddy run

1. Valley Striders

Valley Striders team gets ready to take on the muddy run | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Hannah Metheringham showed amazing commitment by coming straight from her nightshift at the LGI to do her 100th volunteer shift on the New Years Day run

2. Inspiring commitment

Hannah Metheringham showed amazing commitment by coming straight from her nightshift at the LGI to do her 100th volunteer shift on the New Years Day run | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Olivia Lynan and son Vinnie, six, who run with the Bardsey and East Keswick running club

3. Mum and son runners

Olivia Lynan and son Vinnie, six, who run with the Bardsey and East Keswick running club | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The runners set off

4. Set off

The runners set off | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The muddy route awaits

5. Muddy

The muddy route awaits | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Runners take on the route

6. Running

Runners take on the route | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsParkrun
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice