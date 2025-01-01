The traditional New Years Day parkrun saw runners clamber through puddles to complete the 5km route in Leeds.

Volunteers also helped ensure the run went ahead, one of whom, Hannah Metheringham, showed incredible commitment by coming straight from her nightshift at Leeds General Infirmary.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Check out his pictures from the community spirit-filled event below.

Valley Striders team gets ready to take on the muddy run

Hannah Metheringham showed amazing commitment by coming straight from her nightshift at the LGI to do her 100th volunteer shift on the New Years Day run

Olivia Lynan and son Vinnie, six, who run with the Bardsey and East Keswick running club

The runners set off

Runners take on the route