The traditional New Years Day parkrun saw runners clamber through puddles to complete the 5km route in Leeds.
Volunteers also helped ensure the run went ahead, one of whom, Hannah Metheringham, showed incredible commitment by coming straight from her nightshift at Leeds General Infirmary.
Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Check out his pictures from the community spirit-filled event below.
