NS&I Premium bond winners April 2023: Full list of winners in Leeds and how to enter for next month
NS&l Premium Bond April winners in Leeds have been announced
Premium Bond winners for April have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be sitting on a small fortune as a result.
Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.
To take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.
This month, 115 premium bond winners were from Leeds according to the NS&I website. However, the highest prizes in the UK for this month was a £1,000,000 win from a winner in Croydon and Somerset.
Leeds Premium Bond Winners - April
Below are some of the high-prize winners in Leeds this month. To check if you’ve won visit the Premium Bonds website.
530RP342812 - £100,000
189CW337592 - £10,000
494PA002993 - £10,000
440XJ776342 - £5,000
524PW152947 - £5,000
530MW467889 - £5,000
432YF292227 - £5,000
468TG208753 - £5,000
447DY492118 0 £5,000
367MK250071 - £5,000