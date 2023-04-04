Premium Bond winners for April have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Leeds may be sitting on a small fortune as a result.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

To take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

This month, 115 premium bond winners were from Leeds according to the NS&I website. However, the highest prizes in the UK for this month was a £1,000,000 win from a winner in Croydon and Somerset.

Some of our financial decisions are completely based on luck – including the nation’s favourite savings product: Premium Bonds.

Leeds Premium Bond Winners - April

Below are some of the high-prize winners in Leeds this month. To check if you’ve won visit the Premium Bonds website.

530RP342812 - £100,000

189CW337592 - £10,000

494PA002993 - £10,000

440XJ776342 - £5,000

524PW152947 - £5,000

530MW467889 - £5,000

432YF292227 - £5,000

468TG208753 - £5,000

447DY492118 0 £5,000